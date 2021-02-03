11 further deaths in Northern Ireland with 504 confirmed Covid-19 cases

There are 701 Covid positive inpatients in hospital, 65 of whom are in intensive care
11 further deaths in Northern Ireland with 504 confirmed Covid-19 cases

File picture

Wed, 03 Feb, 2021 - 14:40
PA

A further 11 people with Covid-19 have died in Northern Ireland.

Another 504 positive cases of the virus were also notified by the Department of Health on Wednesday.

There are 701 Covid positive inpatients in hospital, 65 of whom are in intensive care.

The figures come as reports have been heard by the chief executive of the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) of incidents involving employees turning up to work despite a positive Covid-19 test or with symptoms of the virus.

Robert Kidd said he has also heard anecdotal reports of staff feeling pressured to come into work despite believing they could work from home or be furloughed.

Northern Ireland is currently under a raft of tough restrictions aimed at stemming the spread of the virus under a general stay at home message.

“We see workers disregarding advice to social distance or wash hands. Like a failure to wear a mask in a shop, these situations can happen in an instant and are impossible for any regulator to police effectively,” Mr Kidd told MLAs.

“The employer’s approach, the employee’s attitude and peer pressure from colleagues are much more effective tools in achieving compliance in all aspects of life.” 

Mr Kidd said the coronavirus pandemic has taken over the HSE’s operational activity.

Read More

Lynsey Bennett to focus on trying to stay alive after CervicalCheck settlement

More in this section

Coronavirus - Wed Jan 20, 2021 117 nursing homes have yet to be fully vaccinated
Primary school stock 70% of teachers reported feeling more stressed during pandemic
Brexit DUP denies whipping up NI Protocol fears
Coronavirus - Wed Dec 23, 2020

Reports of people going to work with positive Covid-19 test in the North

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices