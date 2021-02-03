11 further deaths in Northern Ireland with 504 confirmed Covid-19 cases

A further 11 people with Covid-19 have died in Northern Ireland.

Another 504 positive cases of the virus were also notified by the Department of Health on Wednesday.

There are 701 Covid positive inpatients in hospital, 65 of whom are in intensive care.

The figures come as reports have been heard by the chief executive of the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) of incidents involving employees turning up to work despite a positive Covid-19 test or with symptoms of the virus.

Robert Kidd said he has also heard anecdotal reports of staff feeling pressured to come into work despite believing they could work from home or be furloughed.

Northern Ireland is currently under a raft of tough restrictions aimed at stemming the spread of the virus under a general stay at home message.

“We see workers disregarding advice to social distance or wash hands. Like a failure to wear a mask in a shop, these situations can happen in an instant and are impossible for any regulator to police effectively,” Mr Kidd told MLAs.

“The employer’s approach, the employee’s attitude and peer pressure from colleagues are much more effective tools in achieving compliance in all aspects of life.”

Mr Kidd said the coronavirus pandemic has taken over the HSE’s operational activity.