70% of teachers reported feeling more stressed during pandemic

Research has found the majority of teachers felt more stressed and reported a decline in wellbeing during the first six months of the pandemic.

Factors that contributed to teachers' stress included the impact on their work-life balance and issues with students who found it difficult to settle back into face-to-face teaching following the first lockdown.

The report from Maynooth University surveyed teachers in October 2020 and looked at the six-month period from the March 2020 lockdown.

Majella Dempsey, Associate Professor at Maynooth University Department of Education said the report offers a snapshot into the work of teachers during the pandemic and demonstrates their professionalism in adapting to new ways of teaching.

Of the 400 teachers surveyed, four out of five teachers said that despite the stress they experienced positive psychological growth.

Teachers from post-primary schools, primary schools and primary and secondary special schools reported an increase in their confidence in their online teaching abilities and the use of technology.

Just over half said they would integrate technology more into their teaching and were more prepared to use online and blended options.

However, Professor Dempsey said the research also showed the need for social contact in teaching and learning.

She said teachers were happy to be back teaching in the classroom in September and they talked about how happy their students were as well.

"However, they had on-going concerns for their safety, about meeting curriculum requirements and about exam classes."

The report found teachers would like to see more new measures to support education both during and post-pandemic as the curriculum, teaching, learning and assessment have changed significantly.

Going forward teachers are looking for active supports to be put in place to help alleviate their stress and more open communication between all parties involved in education.

Dr Jolanta Burke, Chartered Psychologist, Assistant Professor at Maynooth University Department of Education said: "Despite higher levels of stress and lower levels of wellbeing, our teachers keep going for the sake of our children.

Their tenacity in overcoming the myriad of obstacles they face, along with the high levels of resilience they display is exemplary.

"I would love to see the Department of Education, schools, and the management organisations take more action to focus on teachers’ personal wellbeing.

"After all, they need to put on their masks first before they can assist others."

Based on the insights of the participants and research findings, the report suggested a number of recommendations including the establishment of a citizens' assembly where all the bodies involved in education including DES, policy makers, management bodies, unions, parents, teachers, and students would meet with an aim to focus on resolving emerging issues in education.

The report also recommended enhanced funding for psychological services for teachers, funding to address the digital divide for schools and planning for targeted supports for teacher wellbeing.