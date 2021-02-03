Ex-Debenhams workers repeat calls for Taoiseach's intervention as protest reaches 300 days

Today marks 300 days since 1,000 Debenhams workers in Ireland were informed their company had entered liquidation
Ex-Debenhams workers repeat calls for Taoiseach's intervention as protest reaches 300 days

Today marks 300 days since 1,000 Debenhams workers in Ireland were informed their company had entered liquidation.

Wed, 03 Feb, 2021 - 07:35
Caitlín Griffin

Former Debenhams workers are calling on the Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, to make a €3m training fund established for the workers available as a cash payment.

Today marks 300 days since 1,000 Debenhams workers in Ireland were informed their company had entered liquidation.

The ex-staff has said they have contacted the Taoiseach’s office twice last month but claim they have not yet received a response.

Valerie Conlon, shop steward from the Patrick Street store in Cork said:

“I’m particularly annoyed that the Taoiseach hasn’t bothered to respond to the last two letters from our Union. We’ve spent 300 days in hail, rain and snow during a pandemic, and all because the Government refused to legislate to protect workers in redundancy situations back in 2016. The very least he could do is afford us the courtesy of a response.” 

Gerry Light, Mandate General Secretary, said the Government can resolve this dispute immediately if the political will was there: “The ex-Debenhams workers only have two demands. Firstly, they want the €3m fund established for training purposes to be made available as a cash payment, and secondly, they want legislation implemented to prevent this from happening to any workers in the future."

He added: "These workers have paid their dues. They’ve paid their taxes for up to 40 years. The least the Taoiseach and the rest of the Government could do is show their appreciation and respect by making a genuine effort to resolve the dispute.” 

Mr Light explained that Mandate had written to the Taoiseach on behalf of the ex-Debenhams workers on January 13 and again on January 25.

“We met with the ex-Debenhams members in recent days and to say they are disappointed is an understatement. They deserve better than to be ignored by the Taoiseach, and by the Government,” Mr Light said.

Workers have mounted official pickets on 11 stores around the country including the stores on Mahon Point and Patrick Street in Cork.

More in this section

Update: missing Dublin teenager has been found safe and well Update: missing Dublin teenager has been found safe and well
Coronavirus - Tue Jan 12, 2021 DUP to undermine Northern Ireland Protocol
Tired doctor 'Exhausted and traumatised': Group says women on the frontline can take the strain no longer
debenhams
PSNI stock

Man dead after shooting incident in north Belfast

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices