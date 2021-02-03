Man dead after shooting incident in north Belfast

One man has died following a shooting in north Belfast, PA understands.

Police attended the scene of the incident in the Cliftonville Road area of city on Tuesday evening.

The PSNI said part of Cliftonville Road was closed and a number of diversions were put in place.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it dispatched one rapid response paramedic, two emergency crews and an ambulance officer to the incident.

It said that following initial assessment, all ambulance resources cleared the scene and no patients were taken from the scene.

Sinn Fein MLA Caral Ni Chuilin said the community was deeply shocked by the incident.

“There are reports that a man has been shot and injured in the Cliftonville Road area of North Belfast,” she said.

“The local community are deeply shocked by this incident.

“I am appealing to any witnesses to this shooting to come forward to police and assist their investigation.”

SDLP councillor Paul McCusker described the attack as “brutal”.

“I utterly condemn the shooting of a man on the Cliftonville Road area of North Belfast,” he said.

“This is horrific news for a family to receive and the wider community is rightly shocked.

“Those responsible for this shooting have absolutely nothing to offer our community and local residents should be allowed to live their lives without the threat of violence.

“The community does not support these actions. There is no place for violence on our streets.

“An attack of this nature is senseless and horrific at any time, but particularly in the context of a global pandemic that has left our health and emergency services under huge pressure.”

He appealed for anyone with information about the attack to contact police.