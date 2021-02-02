Gardaí seek public's help tracing missing Dublin teenager

Sasha Rogosic was last seen on Sunday
Gardaí seek public's help tracing missing Dublin teenager

Sasha Rogosic is 14 years old. Picture: Gardaí

Tue, 02 Feb, 2021 - 22:06
Ciarán Sunderland

Sasha Rogosic, 14, has been missing from her home in Pryers Gate, Tallaght, Co Dublin, since last Sunday. 

Described as being of slim build with brown eyes and brown hair, the teenage girl is 5' 7" and when last seen, she was wearing a black waist length fleece jacket, black tracksuit bottoms and white sneakers.

She is known to frequent the Tallaght area.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station at 01 6666000, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

More in this section

Tired doctor 'Exhausted and traumatised': Group says women on the frontline can take the strain no longer
Illegal puppy farm discovered in Co Offaly Illegal puppy farm discovered in Co Offaly
Coronavirus - Fri May 1, 2020 New quarantine laws needed after latest travel restrictions 
Coronavirus - Tue Jan 12, 2021

DUP to undermine Northern Ireland Protocol

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices