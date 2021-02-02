Gardaí seek public's help tracing missing Dublin teenager

Sasha Rogosic, 14, has been missing from her home in Pryers Gate, Tallaght, Co Dublin, since last Sunday.

Described as being of slim build with brown eyes and brown hair, the teenage girl is 5' 7" and when last seen, she was wearing a black waist length fleece jacket, black tracksuit bottoms and white sneakers.

She is known to frequent the Tallaght area.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station at 01 6666000, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.