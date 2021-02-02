New quarantine laws needed after latest travel restrictions 

New legislation on hotel quarantine will be needed following the Government's restrictions on travel, the Cabinet has been told.

Mandatory 14-day quarantine in hotels will be introduced for arrivals from "high-risk areas" such as South America and South Africa and those arriving without a negative PCR test from other countries.

Travellers who arrive from other countries now have to quarantine at home and will have to pay for their day one arrival test (if they did not present with one) and a further day five test is optional if they want to exit home quarantine early. Those arriving from countries with Covid-19 variants cannot exit quarantine early.

The Government said work has already begun on the mandatory system of quarantine in a State-provided facility. However, specific hotels have yet to be selected.

Work on implementation is advancing across departments. At first, it will be for anyone coming from South Africa and Brazil, with the possibility for other countries to be added, if new variants of concern are identified.

Cabinet heard the majority of travellers from South Africa are likely to be residents in Ireland, whether they are EU or EEA nationals or others, and such a system "must represent an effective public health intervention in terms of eliminating importation of cases of Covid-19 variants of concern".

The State must also ensure the safety, health and wellbeing of quarantine travellers for the duration of their quarantine.

This will include the need to "ensure appropriate arrangements in relation to such matters as healthcare, nutrition, exercise and security, and permission to leave the facility temporarily or altogether before the completion of the statutory period of quarantine, which must be limited to the most exceptional circumstances," the Cabinet memo read.

The Department of Health will progress the majority of the policy work. However, other "key departments" and the Attorney General's team will be consulted, and "a whole-of-Government approach will be needed," according to a Government spokesman.

The mandatory home quarantine legislation will be ready within days, while it is hoped the mandatory hotel quarantine legislation will be ready "within weeks".

Regulations have also been enacted to increase the fixed penalty for breach of international travel restrictions to €500. If those people are returning from holiday, they could face a fine at each end of their trip if they persevere with travel despite being detected and are then fined again on their way home.

If someone from Northern Ireland travels south without reasonable cause, they can be turned back and fined €100, and/or referred for prosecution. This already applies for anyone in the Republic who is breaching travel restrictions without reasonable cause.

In relation to international travel, those who are stopped while travelling to a Northern Ireland airport will be fined €500, in the same way they would be fined when travelling to an airport/ port in the Republic for a non-essential purpose.

The Health Act now provides gardaí with the power to direct people to comply with restrictions.

The Government has not yet decided whether Taoiseach Micheál Martin will travel to Washington DC for the annual St Patrick's Day trip. However, the trip will go ahead if the Cabinet decides it is safe to do so.