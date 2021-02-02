Illegal puppy farm discovered in Co Offaly

An illegal puppy farm operating in Co Offaly has been shut down following a joint operation between Offaly County Council and the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA).

A total of 44 breeding females, nine males and six litters of puppies were discovered on the unregistered premises described as falling below the standards required under the Dog Breeding Establishments Act (DBEA).

Some of the discovered puppies were very young. Picture: ISPCA

62 dogs and puppies were surrendered by the operator of the puppy farm to the council and the ISPCA and are being fully assessed.

Offaly County Council has served the illegal dog breeding establishment with a closure order.

Speaking about the operation, an ISPCA spokesperson said some of the puppies discovered are very young and will not be available for rehoming in the immediate future.

“The dogs are receiving ongoing assessment and care. Some of the puppies are very young and will be in care for many weeks and won’t be available for rehoming for some time.” they said.

The ISPCA have thanked Offaly County Council for their quick action to close the premises and said it is important for the public to know the Dog Breeding Establishments Act is being enforced.

The puppy farm has been shut down. Picture: ISPCA

The largest national animal welfare organisation caring for all animals in Ireland and recognised at European level, the ISPCA operates three rescue and rehabilitation centres developed to support inspectors rescue and rehome neglected animals.

The ISPCA asks members of the public to continue to report animal neglect in confidence to the National Animal Cruelty Helpline on 1890 515 515, email helpline@ispca.ie or report online.