Leaving Cert decision due next week

A decision on the arrangements for this year's State exams is expected to be made early next week by the Cabinet, amid growing calls to give students certainty about the exams.

Discussions continued today between representatives of students, parents, teachers, and school management bodies, with officials from the State Examinations Commission (SEC) and the Department of Education.

Also included in this round of talks were representatives from the Department of Higher and Further Education.

A spokesman for the Department of Education said today's meeting considered the assessment arrangements for both the Junior Cycle and Leaving Cert. The spokesman said:

"This included exploration of a number of options for the Leaving Certificate, which sought to take account of the impact of school closures on allowing the examinations to be run in as close a manner as in a normal year."

The group is expected to meet again later this week.

Both the Labour Party and the Social Democrats are now calling for a type of calculated grading system in lieu of the traditional Leaving Cert exam.

Labour's education spokesperson Aodhán Ó Ríordáin says the decision needs to be taken this week.

"I'm reminded that the minister announced an independent review into last year's Leaving Cert and the mistakes that existed. She announced that in October."

Mr Ó Ríordáin also said he understands that review has not taken place, adding that "no lessons have been learned".

The calculated grade system this year will be different as data doesn't exist such as results from mock exams taken in fifth-year but will need to be worked out to ensure young people are not disadvantaged, he added.

The Social Democrats education spokesperson, Gary Gannon, said calculated grades should be implemented this year.

"I think calculated grades give students a certainty of actually what will happen," he said.

"Blended options mean giving different approaches to Leaving Cert, and then there will be potential problems on the horizon when college offers are being given out later in the summer.

"Our call today is for calculated grades to be implemented for this year's sixth-year students, to give clarity and peace of mind to students who have already experienced a huge level of anxiety."