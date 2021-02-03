IHREC: The Dying with Dignity Bill falls short of protecting citizens' right to life

The Dying With Dignity Bill "falls short" of protecting the right to life, according to the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission (IHREC).

And it also says there will need to be “substantive” revisions of the bill if its purpose is to actually achieve dying with dignity.

That is, it says, if it is ever to take into account the palliative care needs and wishes of people at the end of life.

In its submission to TDs, IHREC says the bill “falls short in ensuring adequate safeguards are in place to protect the right to life”. And it says this is especially the case where particular groups may be "placed at a heightened risk".

Prior to the passing of any legislation of this kind, it says the State must ensure a robust legal and regulatory framework is in place to ensure particular groups are not placed at risk. It says:

“The relevant human rights considerations include the obligation to protect the right to life, to health and palliative care, and the right to participate in decision-making.

“Achieving a dignified and peaceful end of life engages a range of human rights and equality obligations. This would include the palliative care needs of people at the end of their life.

Vicky Phelan pictured at the launch of the Dying with Dignity Bill 2020 which, its proponents argue, seeks to allow for a dignified and peaceful end of life with medical and regulatory oversight. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

“The Bill [should be] be accompanied by law that provides for basic legal rights to independent living and palliative health care.”

Sinéad Gibney, the chief commissioner of IHREC, said:

“Where assisted dying is discussed in the public sphere, any debate must have the utmost regard for the complexity of the sensitive and difficult issues being considered.

“This bill being considered by the Oireachtas specifically addresses physician-assisted dying. This is one important aspect of a much broader concept — dying with dignity — which is about choice and achieving a dignified and peaceful end of life, including palliative care needs at end of life."

She said legislating for physician-assisted dying engages several rights.

“These include the right to life, respect for human dignity, personal autonomy, and the protection of certain at-risk groups — in particular, disabled people, people with life-limiting illnesses, and older people.

“These are fundamental human rights and equality issues.

“And as such, the development of this proposed Bill must be scrutinised in light of relevant human rights and equality standards on these and related matters.”

The commission has made 19 recommendations.

These include a recommendation that “consideration should be given to the categories of individuals who should be precluded from being a witness”.

This could include relatives and people providing health care.

IHREC also recommends that a cooling-off period is “a necessary and essential safeguard” in legislation relating to physician-assisted dying.

And it also suggests the cooling-off period of six to 14 days be extended.

There should also be “an explicit requirement” on the medical practitioner to advise people who choose to die of their right to withdraw from the process at any stage.