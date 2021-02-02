Record 101 Covid deaths is 'highest number of deaths' reported 'on any single day' 

A further 879 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed by the Department of Health this evening along with 101 new Covid-related deaths.

Today's confirmed coronavirus fatalities are the highest confirmed in a single day.

83 of these deaths occurred in January and 18 happened in February.

There has now been a total of 3,418 coronavirus related deaths in Ireland.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Tony Holohan said the increased Covid-related deaths are a result of surging infections in previous weeks.

“This is the highest number of deaths we have reported on any single day of the Covid-19 pandemic so far.

"The high mortality we are experiencing as a country at the moment is related to the surge of infection we saw several weeks ago, and the hospitalisations and admissions to ICU that followed as a direct result," he said.

Health authorities have also confirmed a total of 198,424 cases since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Dr Holohan urged the public to continue observing public health guidance as the best means to honour the memory of the deceased.

He praised public efforts up to now but said further work is needed.

“What we can have control over today is the outlook of this disease in the weeks to come.

"Your positive actions matter, and they add up at a collective level. Please keep it up," he said.

Hospitalisations have fallen slightly this afternoon with 1,388 Covid-19 patients, 207 of them in intensive care.

45 hospitalisations happened in the past 24 hours while 109 people were discharged.

A breakdown of the case data published by the Department shows:

419 cases are men and 459 are women

56% of cases are under 45 years of age

The median age of confirmed cases today is 41 years old

383 cases are reported in Dublin while 79 are in Cork. 53 cases are in Galway and 40 cases are reported in Limerick along with 43 in Meath.

The remaining 290 cases are spread across 20 other counties. Monaghan continues to have the highest 14-day incidence rate at 1011.6, twice the national incidence rate of 455.0

Vaccination figures valid up until January 31 has shown nearly 200,000 people have received the jab, 150,500 people have received the first dose and 49,300 have received the second.

Nursing home fatalities

The latest Covid case numbers and fatalities come as the Dáil health committee has heard one third of care home deaths related to virus happened in January this year.

Dr Kathleen MacLellan, Assistant Secretary, Social Care Division, Department of Health said 369 nursing home residents died in January from a total of 1,543 since March.

There were also 4,300 cases between residents and staff identified as rising levels of infection impact staffing, putting further pressure on the nursing homes.

HSE officials said about 2,000 nursing home staff are currently on Covid-leave.

Mandatory quarantine

Meanwhile, attempts to introduce mandatory hotel quarantine for international arrivals in Ireland will require new primary legislation, Cabinet has been told.

The meeting of the Government on Tuesday was told the requirement will mean a "short" delay to the enactment of the requirements, announced last week.

The Government last week agreed that those who do not provide negative pre-departure PCR Covid-19 test, as well as all who arrive from Brazil and South Africa, will face mandatory 14-day quarantine due to fears about new variants of the virus in those countries.

The legal requirement for other passengers to quarantine for 14 days at home can however be dealt with within current public health regulation.

The legislation on quarantine comes as the CMO dampened expectations of foreign holidays this summer.

Dr Holohan has stressed that holidays are considered non-essential travel.