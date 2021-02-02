Publish emissions data to force firms to improve environmental efforts, says Senator

Companies must be compelled to disclose both direct and indirect emissions every year, with climate justice impossible if the State merely focuses on targeting individuals through carbon taxes and other measures.

That is according to Senator Lynn Ruane, who told trade promotion minister Robert Troy that Ireland must be prepared to go further than EU requirements in order to tackle emissions when it came to companies.

"If companies are required to publish their emissions every year, then public scrutiny, pressure and environmental considerations will cause them to adopt policies that will reduce their emissions. "Commercial, industrial and public services accounted for almost 15% of Irish emissions in 2020 and in 2017," she said.

The Carbon Majors report found that just 100 companies were responsible for 71% of global emissions since 1988.

"Corporations make significant contributions to global emissions and must be held to account. Climate justice is not possible if State responses only focus on targeting individual consumption through carbon taxes, impacting on low-income communities with low carbon footprints the most, without also tackling the big polluters on the other end of the scale who actually create the most carbon emissions."

Ireland should take the British cue when it came to legislation of emissions reporting, the independent senator said.

"Legal requirements in this area have been adopted elsewhere, notably in the UK. I am currently drafting legislation in a similar vein that would require companies to make annual disclosures of their greenhouse gas emissions to the Minister, crucially including emissions not just from directly-owned sources but indirect emissions arising from business activities and their supply chains, known as Scope 3 emissions.

"The requirements would be phased in for large companies first, just like under the Government’s proposed gender pay legislation.

There would also be a system of graduated fines for companies acting in bad faith in respect of inadequate emission reductions.

"I would also like to see these same requirements made of public bodies, in the spirit of fairness and also to allow Government departments and state bodies to demonstrate real climate leadership."

Ideally, such proposals would come instead from the Government, Ms Ruane said.

Mr Troy conceded that the current reporting scheme was inadequate, and insisted he was committed to reforming the system.

The current system has been in place since 2017, and large companies in Ireland with over 500 employees are required under company law to report on their impact on the environment, such as their greenhouse gas emissions or to explain if they do not, he said.

Current rules derive from EU law and encompasses around 6,000 large global companies operating across the bloc. Reporting isn’t limited to greenhouse gas emissions and can include any impact on the environment.

This allows stakeholders to make choices based on the environmental performances of the company," Mr Troy said.

"Let’s be clear and let’s be honest. What we have is not fit for purpose," he added.

He said he would wait to see how preemptive work on such reform in the EU would go, but that he would be shortly convening a forum to gather the views of stakeholders.