447 Covid cases confirmed and 17 new deaths in Northern Ireland

In addition, over 258,000 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the North.
447 Covid cases confirmed and 17 new deaths in Northern Ireland

716 patients are in hospital with the virus, including 66 in intensive care. File picture.

Tue, 02 Feb, 2021 - 15:08
PA

There are 447 new cases of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland and 17 further deaths reported by health officials.

Nine of the people passed away in the past 24 hours. In total, there has been 1,878 Covid-related fatalities. 

716 patients are in hospital with the virus, including 66 in intensive care.

In addition, over 258,000 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the North.

Exams cancelled

Meanwhile, schools will determine pupils’ GCSE and A-level grades in Northern Ireland, it has been announced.

All exams were cancelled for the second year in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A statistical standardisation using an algorithm, which saw many grades lowered last year, will not be used in 2021.

There was an outcry from many schools, pupils and parents when the algorithm used to standardise results reduced more than a third of A-level grades predicted by teachers.

The algorithm was scrapped after days of controversy.

Stormont Education Minister Peter Weir told the Assembly on Tuesday that he believed exams are the “fairest and most robust method” for awarding qualifications and was disappointed these could not be held again this year.

He stressed fairness to pupils is his priority.

“In these exceptional circumstances, I have taken exceptional and unprecedented steps to ensure young people are supported to progress in education, training or employment,” he said.

Mr Weir told MLAs that lessons had been learned from last year.

He said local exam board the Council for the Curriculum, Examinations & Assessment (CCEA) will provide support and training to help teachers make holistic judgments to decide grades.

The CCEA will also provide the option to use assessment resources.

Mr Weir emphasised that these assessments are not exams and will not be treated as exams.

“The assessment resources can be used alongside a range of evidence and the emphasis should be on a broad portfolio of evidence, not a single source,” he said.

Read More

One-third of deaths in nursing homes from Covid-19 in January

More in this section

Driving stock Fine for using a mobile phone while driving increases in Northern Ireland
UK carbon emissions Revised Climate Bill to propose national ban on future fossil fuel extraction
Exam cheating rises Labour and Social Democrats back calculated grades as exam alternative
covid-19
Coronavirus

New legislation needed to enforce hotel quarantine rule

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices