447 Covid cases confirmed and 17 new deaths in Northern Ireland

There are 447 new cases of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland and 17 further deaths reported by health officials.

Nine of the people passed away in the past 24 hours. In total, there has been 1,878 Covid-related fatalities.

716 patients are in hospital with the virus, including 66 in intensive care.

In addition, over 258,000 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the North.

Exams cancelled

Meanwhile, schools will determine pupils’ GCSE and A-level grades in Northern Ireland, it has been announced.

All exams were cancelled for the second year in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A statistical standardisation using an algorithm, which saw many grades lowered last year, will not be used in 2021.

There was an outcry from many schools, pupils and parents when the algorithm used to standardise results reduced more than a third of A-level grades predicted by teachers.

The algorithm was scrapped after days of controversy.

Stormont Education Minister Peter Weir told the Assembly on Tuesday that he believed exams are the “fairest and most robust method” for awarding qualifications and was disappointed these could not be held again this year.

He stressed fairness to pupils is his priority.

“In these exceptional circumstances, I have taken exceptional and unprecedented steps to ensure young people are supported to progress in education, training or employment,” he said.

Mr Weir told MLAs that lessons had been learned from last year.

He said local exam board the Council for the Curriculum, Examinations & Assessment (CCEA) will provide support and training to help teachers make holistic judgments to decide grades.

The CCEA will also provide the option to use assessment resources.

Mr Weir emphasised that these assessments are not exams and will not be treated as exams.

“The assessment resources can be used alongside a range of evidence and the emphasis should be on a broad portfolio of evidence, not a single source,” he said.