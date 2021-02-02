New Bill proposes free period products in all public buildings

The Labour Party has hit out at the Government over its Bill on the provision of period products.

Labour Senator Rebecca Moynihan said she had worked on an extensive Bill that would allow for the free provision of period products in public buildings to tackle period poverty and stigma.

In response to this, the Government has tabled a one-sentence bill that Labour said does not go far enough.

Ms Moynihan said the Government's response was 'non-specific' and didn't engage with the topic.

"It's one sentence and I think it was brought in response to the Bill that I had tabled the previous week. Mine is based on the Scottish legislation.

"The Bill that's on the table actually allows the minister to make regulations, but there's no detail on where it's going to happen, when it's going to happen or who it's going to affect.

"We have a much more comprehensive Bill on the table, and it's disappointing that they didn't engage with the opposition in terms of that.

"At the moment, what's there has no detail, it simply allows the minister to make regulations to provide period products, it doesn't define what free is, it doesn't define whether it's going to be universal or not. I don't think that the Government have property costed out the issue or used best-practice examples."

Ms Moynihan's Bill is based on the Scottish example, meaning the free provision of period products would be universal, in schools, colleges, educational institutions and public buildings, based on consultation with users.

"It would recognise the fundamental right to people's dignity, so people wouldn't have to be jumping through hoops in order to get period products, and also promote environmental sustainability," she said.

Ms Moynihan said all public buildings should be involved in the process, including social welfare offices, libraries and recreation centres.