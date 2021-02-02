Number of Covid-19 cases in Irish hospitals has fallen

The number of people with Covid-19 in hospitals has fallen to its lowest point since January 9, according to figures released on Monday night.

The figures show there are now 1,418 people on wards confirmed to have the virus.

This is a 7% decrease on Sunday's total, while numbers are down 22% since last Tuesday.

Figures released on Monday night show there are currently 206 patients in ICU with Covid-19.

This comes after CMO Tony Holohan rejected Ryanair chief executive Michael O'Leary's claims that Nphet is causing “mass hysteria”.

I don’t accept that. Our advice is a clear interpretation of the data that we see. That is the job we do, and we stand over it. I stand over the work Nphet has done and the advice we have provided.”

Dr Holohan shut down talks of people going on foreign holidays this year and stressed holidays were non-essential travel.

“I don’t think we are headed to a summer where millions of people from Europe can expect to be heading to beaches, other than in their own localities.”

However, Ireland has currently administered 150,500 first-dose vaccines and will be expecting the first AstraZeneca vaccine delivery of 35,000 doses next week.