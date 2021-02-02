Plan agreed for reopening of special schools

Children attending special schools are to return to classrooms within a fortnight.

Under the plans to be issued to schools today, in-person education for children in special schools is to resume on a phased basis from February 11, operating at 50% capacity on alternate days.

On February 22, all children in special classes in mainstream primary schools will go back to the classroom.

Unions have scrutinised the plans which they say include significantly enhanced safety measures for both students and staff.

An agreement on in-person learning for children with additional needs in mainstream classes has not been reached.

Education minister Norma Foley said it was “hugely positive” that there is a concrete plan in place.

“I want to thank everyone who has engaged in this process, from the very beginning, to reach a solution.

“It is regrettable that a pathway for a return to in-class learning for children with additional needs in mainstream schools could not be reached but we will continue to work with our partners to provide a resolution for this cohort of pupils.”

Fórsa’s head of education, Andy Pike, said newly-agreed safety measures, together with declining community transmission of Covid-19, meant the reopening plan was as safe as it could be.

"SNAs and others working with students with additional needs are more aware than most of the urgent need to begin the resumption of services," he said.

Irish National Teachers' Organisation president Mary Magner said the union will continue to monitor the public health situation.

“Over the coming weeks, our attention will turn to the general reopening of all primary schools," she said.

Against an improving public health landscape, we believe this is possible. However, the power to make this happen rests with each and every one of us.

Meanwhile, it has emerged the Government has yet to decide on plans for the Leaving Certificate and it will be at least next Tuesday before any announcement is made.

Minister Foley said she hopes to make a full announcement as soon as possible, saying a "number of options are on the table".

This includes a "hybrid model", the most likely outcome, which is a form of calculated grades and assessment.

Sources say the chances of a traditional exam is decreasing rapidly as children spend longer out of the classroom.

Another option has been floated to hold the Leaving Cert at a later date, well into July.

"The reality is, once you can't hold the traditional exam, there is no silver bullet solution, no option doesn't pose a challenge," one cabinet source said.

However, another source cautioned that the Government "isn't even close to a decision" on the State exam.