Deferred Leaving Cert results released today

Students who sat the deferred Leaving Certificate, Leaving Certificate Applied, and Junior Cycle examinations are set to receive their results today.

Issued by the State Examinations Commission (SEC) this afternoon at 12pm, candidates can access their results at www.examinations.ie and https://www.gov.ie/leavingcertificate/.

2,202 candidates in total sat the examinations between November 16 and December 11, 2020. Originally scheduled to take place in June 2020, the examinations were postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The written examinations were replaced with a calculated grades system for students who chose to opt into the process.

Lower uptake

2,155 students took the Senior Cycle examinations while 47 sat the Junior Cycle assessments. 2,600 Leaving Cert students had applied to sit the deferred exams, with the actual take up much lower. 60 candidates had applied to sit the Junior Certificate.

Fewer than five students sat the deferred Leaving Cert Applied exams. These candidates will have their results directly emailed to them.

Of the Leaving Cert candidates, 1,700 had also received calculated grades. The remaining students who sat the exams were those who opted out of the calculated grades process or candidates who could not be provided with a calculated grade due to sitting a subject outside of school or receiving education outside of school.

Students who received a calculated grade and later obtained a higher subject grade from the deferred examinations are entitled to be awarded the highest mark

The SEC said the final certificate for these students will combine the best results of both processes.

According to the SEC, 4,925 individual grades were calculated from the 48 subjects sat by the 2,155 candidates.

39% of grades, or 1,705, awarded from the deferred examinations were higher than the calculated results process while 28% or 1,220 were the same. 1,413 or 34% of grades were lower.

Arrangements will be made by the SEC to release examination certificates to all candidates at the 2020 Leaving Certificate after all stages of the examination appeal process have finished.

Appeals process and helpline

Candidates can view their marked scripts online as well as view subjects where coursework was included in the grades calculations. An application to appeal can also be made.

The SEC has organised a helpline at 1800 100 135 and available each day from 9am until 5pm.

Leaving Certificate candidates who are entitled to a higher Central Applications Office (CAO) offer as a result of these grades will receive a deferred college offer for the course in the 2021/22 academic year.

Dublin, Cork Galway and Kildare had the most students to sit the deferred Leaving Cert examinations with 723, 191, 136, and 101 participants respectively.

Biology, Mathematics and Chemistry were the most popular deferred subjects to sit with 837, 718, and 424 candidates each.