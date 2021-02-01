Status yellow rainfall warning issued for five counties tonight

Forecasted heavy rain tonight followed by frequent showers on Tuesday will cause around 30 to 40mm of rainfall to accumulate. 
Barry and Ita Tracey and their dog Alfie walking in the rain on the promenade in Youghal, Co Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan

Mon, 01 Feb, 2021 - 17:54
Ciarán Sunderland

A status yellow weather warning has been issued for five counties in the west of Ireland by Met Éireann. 

Valid from 8pm this evening until midnight tomorrow night, Tuesday, the weather warning was issued this afternoon at 12pm. 

The five counties included in the warning are Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo. 

The state forecaster expects heavy rain tonight followed by frequent showers on Tuesday will cause around 30 to 40mm of rainfall to accumulate. 

This will also bring a risk of localised flooding.

This evening, heavy rain will develop in the southwest of the country and spread northeastwards. 

Temperatures range across Ireland with highs of 2-5C over northern areas but higher in further south at 6-10C. 

There are also two marine weather warnings in place, one a status yellow wind warning and the other a small craft warning. 

East to southeast winds will reach gale force 8 tonight and on Tuesday morning on coasts from Rossan Point to Malin Head to Belfast Lough.

Winds will reach strong gale force early on Tuesday from Bloody Foreland to Malin Head to Fair Head.

 

weather
