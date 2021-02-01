Remote working makes firms feel more vulnerable to data breaches

Remote working has left employers feeling increasingly vulnerable to data protection breaches and cyber-attacks, according to a new survey from the Association of Compliance Officers Ireland (ACOI).

With a huge number of employers still working remotely due to Covid-19, new data suggests that companies have rising concerns about the practicality of such arrangements

Almost nine-out-of-ten - some 89% - of employers surveyed agreed that the risk of cyber attacks and financial crime had increased because more of their employees were working from home.

The survey was conducted with over 250 organisations, who mainly deal with compliance in financial organisations.

Findings include:

85% of the survey's respondents had more than three quarters of their employees working from home.

34% of businesses who answered the survey said remote working was their number one data protection risk.

31% said they were most concerned about cyber-attacks and 13% said new rules around international data transfers such as Schrems II was their highest concern.

8% said the volume of staff training required was their biggest data protection risk, 7% said Brexit and 7% said anti-money laundering and counter financing of terrorism obligations.

Almost 90% of respondents agreed the risk of cyber attacks and financial crime had increased because of remote working and 52% said remote working increased the risks a little, and 37% said the risks had increased considerably.

Only 11% said the risks had not increased.

"What’s interesting is that when we asked the same question last year 10% fewer organisations felt the risk had increased 'considerably'. This would suggest that the recognition of, appreciation for, and experience of, risk is growing," said Michael Kavanagh, CEO of ACOI.

Whether it’s keeping your software and security systems up to date, running regular checks, or introducing more complex processes such as two-step authentication to your transactions and communications, there are small steps that businesses can take that will help detect and protect them from cyberthreats.

"However, a combination of technology and human resources will always be the best approach to maintaining cyber-safe and secure working practices and operational environments.”