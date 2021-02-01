Oireachtas committee recommends changes to 'inflexible' PUP

An Oireachtas Committee has said aspects of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment are "too inflexible", particularly with regard to those in the entertainment industry.

In its Report on The Pandemic Unemployment Payment Scheme (PUP), the Joint Committee on Social Protection, Community and Rural Development and the Islands proposed 12 recommendations about the working of the payment and related supports.

The Joint Committee received 69 submissions from various stakeholders as part of its examination of the PUP and in the report foreword Committee Chair Denis Naughten TD said: "The Joint Committee are of the view that there have been clear anomalies in the operation of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment as well as its interaction with other supports such as the Temporary/Employment Wage Subsidy Schemes, since March 2020, with thousands of people and families impacted."

'Serious concerns'

The report makes 12 recommendations, including expressing "serious concerns with regard to the abolition mortgage interest supplement particularly for families who have been forced out of work due Covid-19".

It recommends that a mortgage interest supplement should be re-establish "as a matter of urgency."

It said the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection (DEASP) must immediately review the interaction of the PUP with the wage subsidy schemes operated by the Department of Finance and also said DEASP should review the imposition of a requirement to “genuinely seek work” while in receipt of the Covid PUP.

"At the very least, regulations should be introduced setting out how this criteria is to be applied to claimants for the payment which take into account the fact that many claimants have limited access to childcare and, further, that many claimants for the payment are temporarily laid-off and have every expectation of resuming their previous employment or self-employment," it said.

The Committee also found that the current earnings cap of €480 in a four week period is "too inflexible to meet the needs of the entertainment industry and instead recommends that the €480 threshold would be based on average net earnings over the full period that an applicant is in receipt of the PUP, which would be in line with the treatment of income under Farm Assist etc."

The report and its recommendations been forwarded to the minister.