1,515 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in hospitals

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Irish hospitals has risen from the first time since January 25.

Some 1,515 Covid-19 patients are currently in hospital, up from yesterday’s figure of 1,494.

The number of patients with the virus in ICUs is down slightly on yesterday’s figure, falling two to 211.

HSE chief Paul Reid urged people to hold strong as January comes to an end.

“It's the end of a really tough January and a full year planning & dealing with Covid-19,” he said.

“Some things we've got right some wrong, and others we'll do differently. We all want 2021 to be our exit route and it will.

“Hold strong for now.” Yesterday, Paul Reid warned that ICUs “will remain close to their limits for some time yet.” The figures come as the National Public Health Emergency Team reported a further 79 deaths and 1,414 confirmed cases of the virus in Ireland.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan confirmed that Ireland has “experienced over 1,000 deaths and more than 100,000 cases in January 2021”.

He said: “We have reported more cases in one month than we experienced throughout 2020. This shows just how quickly this disease can spread and how much it can impact public health.”