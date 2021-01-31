Use of Cork's public bike scheme down 66% in 2020 but membership rises

The number of journeys taken on the public bike scheme in Cork declined by two-thirds last year, although the number of actual users increased.

New figures show a total of 81,504 journeys were recorded in Cork in 2020 — almost 160,000 fewer than the previous year.

The number of journeys on the Cork scheme has declined annually from a peak in 2016 when more than 291,000 trips were taken, although last year’s figures were impacted by Covid-19 restrictions on the movement of people.

However, the National Transport Authority (NTA), which oversees bike share schemes in Cork as well as in Galway and Limerick, said the number of registered users in Cork had grown by 5% to 15,131 over the same period.

The figures show there was a 54% reduction in the number of journeys taken across the four schemes including Dublinbikes last year, in line with a sizeable fall in general traffic levels with people being confined to five kilometres of their homes for lengthy periods of the year.

Overall, almost 1.9m journeys were taken during 2020 compared to over 4.1m the previous year.

In Galway, the usage rate was down 76% with just above 6,600 journeys recorded.

Limerick overtook Galway as the country’s third busiest scheme with 10,447 journeys — although it still represented an annual decrease of 53%.

“A large portion of users are students and when colleges moved to online attendance in 2020, this greatly impacted on usage,” a NTA spokesperson said.

However, the NTA said membership figures had increased in all three cities last year by an aggregate 5% despite the Covid-19 restrictions.

The NTA said it believed usage of the various schemes would increase again when normal commuting patterns are restored.

We are optimistic that as Covid restrictions are eased that the number of trips made on our public bike schemes will recover.

The NTA has also encouraged people to use the public bike schemes at a time when capacity on public transport services is limited to 25% of normal levels.

In Dublin, the country’s largest scheme, which has 1,600 bikes to hire across 117 stations, recorded a major drop in usage levels with over two million fewer journeys than in 2019.

A total of 1.78 million journeys were taken by users last year — an annual decrease of 53%.

The number of members of the Dublinbikes scheme, which costs €35 annually, was also down 19% to 54,089.

Dublin City Council, which oversees the scheme, said a new app was recently launched which was designed to make the service even easier to use than before.

A council spokesperson said the app provided increased functionality including releasing bikes from stations, checking availability and accessing statistics of their journey.