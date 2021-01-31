WRC recommends €215k payout to top HSE official in unpaid 'acting up' allowances

A State workplace watchdog has recommended that the HSE pay an assistant national director in public health over €215,000 in unpaid allowances over a four-and-a-half year period.

In the case, Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) adjudication officer, Hugh Lonsdale, has recommended that the HSE pay the assistant national director the estimated €215,000 for performing the role of national director for public health between May 2016 and July 2019 and for continuing to take on additional responsibilities since then.

Both the assistant national director and national director for public health roles are important HSE posts in the ongoing battle against Covid-19.

The assistant national director performed the role of national director in Public Health Medicine from May 2016 to July 2019 but received no ‘acting up’ annual allowance of €46,000 during that time.

Along with recommending that the HSE pay the asst national director €46,000 per annum between May 2016 and July 2019, Mr Lonsdale has also recommended that the ‘acting up’ allowance be paid to the asst national director on an ongoing basis "in recognition of the additional responsibilities the worker continues to undertake”.

This will put the asst national director in line for a lump sum back pay of over €215,000 to the end of December last if the HSE adopts the recommendation.

The worker has raised the issue of his grading and remuneration many times with the HSE and the HSE had recommended to the Department of Public Expenditure in a business case that he receive €46,000 annual ‘acting up' allowance.

However, the department blocked the payout when stating that the allowance was only payable to a permanent post holder.

Mr Lonsdale noted the department “gave no reason for this decision" not to pay the allowance to an "interim post holder”.

The ‘acting up’ allowance was €46,000 per annum before it was increased to €50,000 per annum last October.

In the case, the HSE employee has been employed at a senior level as an assistant national director specialist in Public Health Medicine since 2005.

On behalf of the worker, the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) told the WRC that despite the worker’s extra responsibilities the employer has never sought to review the worker’s grade.

The IMO stated that in August 2019 the employer did put a business case to the Dept of Public Expenditure, but no progress has been made that recognises the additional responsibilities taken on.

In his findings, Ms Lonsdale found that the worker’s extra responsibilities “are at a very high level and the worker is clearly very highly regarded by the employer”.

Mr Lonsdale stated that the worker has clearly shown a high degree of flexibility and commitment to the role in accepting additional tasks and roles.

Mr Lonsdale said he was “very cognisant of the business case put forward on the worker’s behalf by the employer. In this, they endorsed the payment of the allowance to the worker from the time it was approved to be applied to the Director role he had covered."

Mr Lonsdale also recommended that the allowance should be paid at least until the implementation of whatever is the conclusion of the current discussions about the applicability of consultant status to senior doctors in Public Health.

He stated: “At that time, I recommend the employer fully reviews the worker’s role and ensures he is graded and rewarded appropriately.”