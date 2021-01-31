Majority support hotel quarantine for passengers flying into Ireland, poll finds

There is overwhelming support for hotel quarantine for anybody flying into Ireland as well as the continued closure of pubs and restaurants.

According to the latest Red C/Business Post poll, a total of 86% of those polled agreed with the proposition that people travelling to Ireland should have to quarantine in a hotel at their own expense to reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission.

The poll also reveals that 70% of people believe that both pubs and restaurants should not be opened until most of the population has been vaccinated.

This is in stark contrast to a poll last September, when there were far lower case numbers.

Then a Red C poll found that 50% of people believed so-called “wet pubs” should be reopened alongside restaurants, with only 32% wanting them to stay closed.

The poll also shows that resistance to taking vaccines is dropping.

Last November, a Red C poll showed 74% of people were willing to take a Covid-19 vaccine but now, according to today's poll, that has increased to 85%.

There is also slightly more willingness among men, at 89%, than among women, at 81%, to take the vaccine. The results now make Ireland one of the most pro-vaccine countries in the world.

There is however widespread dissatisfaction with the Government's performance, with the poll showing 47% dissatisfied ahead of the 46% who said they were satisfied.

The poll also shows that 56% of people believe schools should reopen in February if cases continue to decline at the current rates, while 38% disagree. Around 59% of people with children are in favour of schools reopening, but 31% are opposed.

The poll also shows that a majority of people aged over 55 are satisfied with the vaccine rollout, which — the Business Post points out — may be related to the fact that over-70s are next in line to get the vaccine.

There is lower satisfaction with the rollout among people aged 18-34 and 35-54, two groups who will be among the last to get vaccinated.

Around 68% of Fianna Fáll supporters are happy with the vaccine rollout, but that drops to 55% among Fine Gael supporters and 29% among Sinn Féin supporters.

When asked about first-preference voting intentions, 29% said they would vote Fine Gael, followed by 27% who said they would vote Sinn Féin.

Just 16% said they would give Fianna Fáil their first preference vote, which is 6% down from the number of those who said they would give the party their first preference vote in the last General Election.

With more people saying they would give their first preference vote to Fine Gael than said they would in the General Election, the only other party increasing in popularity since the General Election is the Social Democrats.

Some 5% said they would give the party their first preference vote, compared to 3% in the General Election.

Among those whose popularity has fallen since then are the Labour Party, down 1%, and the Green Party, down 2%.