Coast Guard warns it is not the day to try out new watersports

The Coast Guard has warned stiff easterly winds and cold temperatures mean today is not the day to try out new watersports.

It comes following a number of rescues this weekend.

On Saturday, an RNLI Lifeboat rescued a windsurfer one kilometre off the Old Head of Kinsale in West Cork.

A rescue team also came to the aid of a swimmer at Sandycove in Dublin yesterday morning.

Irish Coast Guard spokesman Ger O'Flynn said conditions are just as bad today.

“Many people who engage in all year round swimming and open water swimming are experienced, but it’s not a time to be experimenting," he said.

“If you’re not familiar, water temperatures are particularly cold.

“Do observe travel restrictions and do tend to your own basic safety.

“Don’t engage in activities in areas in which you are not familiar.

“The old mantra from the Coast Guard is: stay back, stay high, stay dry.” The Coast Guard warning comes as status yellow weather warning is in place for much of the country until 6pm this evening.

A snow and ice warning is in place for all of Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Louth, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath and Meath.

A weather advisory for the entire country will also remain in place until 11.59pm this evening. Met Éireann has said that the weather will be "very unsettled" with "wet and windy conditions bringing a risk of localised flooding".