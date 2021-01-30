17 further deaths, 455 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland

3,841 new cases have been recorded in the North in the last week.
In total, there have now been 103,534 cases identified in NI since the outbreak began. File Picture: PA

Sat, 30 Jan, 2021 - 14:49
Steven Heaney

Seventeen more people have died after testing positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, health officials there have confirmed.

13 of the deaths reported this afternoon occurred within the last 24 hours.

1,831 people have now died in the North since the beginning of the pandemic.

455 additional coronavirus cases have also been reported this afternoon.

In total, there have now been 103,534 cases identified in NI since the outbreak began.

3,841 new cases have been confirmed in the last week alone.

713 patients with Covid-19 are currently in Northern Irish hospitals, with 69 patients are in intensive care units (ICUs).

According to the latest statistics, hospitals in the North are operating at 91% occupancy, with 32 ICU beds available.

