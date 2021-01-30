Advisory issued for whole country with risk of flooding and icy conditions

It is set to be a cold, wet and unsettled weekend with Met Éireann issuing an advisory for the entire country.

They are warning of unsettled weather up until Sunday night, with the advisory in place since last night and it will remain until midnight tomorrow.

Met Éireann warned: “Very unsettled weather this weekend with wet and windy conditions bringing a risk of localised flooding.

“Cold also, with wintry falls of snow and icy conditions.”

A status yellow rainfall warning is currently in place for two counties - Wexford and Wicklow.

“Heavy rain, turning wintry at times,” warned Met Éireann.

“Rainfall accumulations of up to 30 to 40mm, with a risk of localised flooding.”

The warning is in place until 3pm today.

Met Éireann has said that Saturday will be a “cold, wet and windy morning across most of the country with outbreaks of rain through the day, falling as sleet or snow at times, across east Leinster”.

The rain will become “patchier” as morning turns to afternoon with clear spells expected.

However, Met Éireann warned that it will “bitterly cold with an added wind chill factor” on Saturday, with temperatures set to fall below zero tonight.

It will be largely dry on Saturday night, with temperatures expected to drop to around minus one to three degrees.

Met Éireann said: “Becoming cloudy over Munster and Connacht with rain and drizzle moving in from the Atlantic later in the night, preceded with some falls of sleet in the west as it meets the colder air.”

Sunday will be a “cold and wet” day with rain “extending across the country through the morning”.

Met Éireann added: “There will be falls of sleet and snow too, especially over the northern half of the country.”

In the south, there will be some dry spells in the afternoon, but it will remain cold with temperatures of of around one to five degrees.

The rest of the weekend will remain cold and unsettled but temperatures will increase “for the early days of next week”.