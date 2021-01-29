Tánaiste meets with Facebook moderators over working conditions concerns

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has met with Facebook content moderators who have outlined serious concerns about their working conditions.

Moderators have been pushing for months to be given the same right to work from home as other Facebook employees during the Covid-19 pandemic.

There are also concerns over the level of mental health supports available to workers, who are frequently exposed to distressing content.

They are employed through Covalen, an outsourcing firm with a major Facebook moderation contract in Ireland.

Leo Varadkar met with two moderators, Ibrahim Halawa and Paria Moshfeghi, in Dublin.

The PA News Agency understands that Mr Varadkar will write to Facebook next week to highlight the concerns raised.

The main fear among employees is that they are forced to attend the office, where there has been positive cases of Covid-19, and return to vulnerable family members.

Mr Halawa said: "I had complained to the company and I have told them that my mom is a recovering cancer patient, and there's only me and my sister, taking shifts on her care.

"It's unfair that I would have to come during these difficult times and move around the building and whatnot, then come back home.

"The response that was given really annoyed me. It was 'try to stay away from them'. Well, how am I meant to stay away from my loved ones?

"A lot of employees are really worried about their safety, about their mental health and it's not fair."

Following the meeting, Mr Varadkar tweeted: "Met with internet content moderators today. They do really important work to protect all of us. Will be following up on some of the issues they mentioned."

Darragh Mackin of Phoenix Law, a solicitors' firm representing the moderators, said they had written numerous letters to both Facebook and Covalen in the lead-up to Friday's meeting.

He said: "Facebook, to no surprise, denied responsibility for the moderators as employees. Covalen, the employer, didn't respond at all.

Unfortunately, what we see is clearly a policy of hear no evil, see no evil, and certainly speak no evil.

"This shows a lack of respect for their own workers. Content moderators can today take great comfort from the Tánaiste's statement and the fact that we stood up and asserted these people's rights to talk about conditions, about safety about dignity, and about pay."

The moderators have been working with Foxglove Legal, a team of lawyers, technology experts, and communications specialists seeking rights for tech workers.

Co-founder Cori Crider said there are over 1,000 content moderators in Ireland and Facebook as a platform couldn't exist without that workforce who are subject to hours of toxic material.

The PA News Agency contacted Facebook for comment.