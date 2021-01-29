Gardaí seek public assistance locating missing 16-year-old in Dublin

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of a missing teenage boy.

Micheal McDonald, 16, has been missing from the South Circular Road area of Dublin 8 since Thursday, January 28.

Micheal is described as being 5'6" in height, of slight build with short brown hair.

When last seen, Michael was wearing a navy jacket, tracksuit and body warmer along with black runners.

Anyone who can assist Gardaí in locating Michael is asked to contact Kilmainham Garda station on 01 666 9700, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.