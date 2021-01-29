Gardaí seek public assistance locating missing 16-year-old in Dublin

Micheal is described as being 5'6" in height, of slight build with short brown hair.
Gardaí seek public assistance locating missing 16-year-old in Dublin

Micheal McDonald, 16, has been missing from the South Circular Road area of Dublin 8 since Thursday, January 28.

Fri, 29 Jan, 2021 - 19:18
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of a missing teenage boy.

Micheal McDonald, 16, has been missing from the South Circular Road area of Dublin 8 since Thursday, January 28.

Micheal is described as being 5'6" in height, of slight build with short brown hair.

When last seen, Michael was wearing a navy jacket, tracksuit and body warmer along with black runners.

Anyone who can assist Gardaí in locating Michael is asked to contact Kilmainham Garda station on 01 666 9700, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Read More

Suspect in Dublin stabbing questioned

More in this section

Gardaí called to hospital twice in one week after Covid patients refused to isolate Gardaí called to hospital twice in one week after Covid patients refused to isolate
CC COVID-19 MURAL Covid-19: 48 further deaths and 1,254 cases confirmed
Taoiseach: RTÉ northern editor Gorman ‘was essential part of NI peace process’ Taoiseach: RTÉ northern editor Gorman ‘was essential part of NI peace process’
Coronavirus - Mon Jan 25, 2021

Taoiseach 'raises concerns' over EU controls on vaccines to NI with EC President Von der Leyen

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices