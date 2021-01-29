Covid-19: 48 further deaths and 1,254 cases confirmed

There have been 48 further deaths related to Covid-19, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has confirmed.

Of these deaths, 45 occurred in January.

Of the 48 people who lost their lives to the virus, the youngest was 30 and the oldest was 99 years old.

The death toll from the coronavirus in Ireland now stands at 3,214.

The HPSC has also been notified of 1,254 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Dublin accounts for the largest number of today's 1,254 cases with 437 located in the capital.

There are 146 cases in Cork, 76 in Meath, 69 in Wexford, 62 in Kildare and the remaining 464 cases are spread across all other counties.

The average age of today's cases is 42 years of age with 54% of the 1,254 cases under the age of 45.

As of 2pm this afternoon, there are 1,518 Covid-19 patients in hospitals across the country, of which 211 are in ICU - five fewer than yesterday.

There have been 51 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 currently stands at 574.7 which means one in 174 people have tested positive in the space of two weeks.

Monaghan is the only county with a 14-day incidence rate above 1,000 at 1,223.4. This is down from three counties on Monday.

AstraZeneca vaccine approved

The European Commission will now fast-track the decision-making process to grant a decision on the conditional marketing authorisation for Covid-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca, allowing vaccination programmes to be rolled out across the EU.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has granted conditional marketing authorisation for the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine for people over the age of 18.

This is the third Covid-19 vaccine to be given the green light by the EMA.

Following the announcement by the EMA, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said an agreement had been reached for the vaccine to be delivered a week ahead of schedule - the week of February 8.

"I can confirm now for the first time that it has been agreed that we will get it in the week of the eighth of February. It may not be the eighth but it will be that week," Mr Donnelly said.

"A week earlier. That means that we can get it out, get it into people's arms and get people protected that little bit earlier as well."

Amsterdam-based European Medicines Agency (EMA) said that it had approved the vaccine’s use for all age groups over 18, despite German authorities saying there is not enough data to determine whether or not the vaccine was safe in the over-65s.

In a statement this afternoon, the EMA said there are not yet enough results in participants over the age of 55 to provide a figure for how well the vaccine will work for this group.

However, the Agency said protection is expected "given that an immune response is seen in this age group and based on experience with other vaccines; as there is reliable information on safety in this population".

The AstraZeneca vaccine is administered in two doses with the second to be given between four and 12 weeks after the first.

In the clinical trials, the vaccine demonstrated around a 60% efficacy.

Ireland is set to get 300,000 fewer doses of the jab by the end of March than initially thought.

The EMA has warned that no vaccine can be considered a 'magic wand' to defeat Covid-19.

"We now have three vaccines that have been developed and recommended for approval against a disease that we did not know one year ago," said Emer Cooke, Executive Director of EMA.

"None of them is perfect. None of them has all the characteristics that we might want to help us and allow us to move completely forward.

"None of them is a magic wand on its own but together they provide tools and options to prevent different aspects of the disease."

Testing of close contacts resumes

Dr Colm Henry said the number of close contacts per case has fallen to 2.1.

Testing of close contacts of a positive Covid-19 case resumed today after being suspended at the end of 2020 due to demand.

The HSE Chief Clinical Officer has said that the resumption of this testing may not lead to as large an increase in case numbers as expected.

"If you factor in family members and that, that is amazing. Only a few weeks ago that was at six or seven.

"There were cases during the Christmas period where the public health teams were encountering 15, 20, 25 contacts per case identified because of the level of mixing and interacting and socialisations.

"Yes, there will be a little bit of a jump but not as much as you might think because of the fact that people have cut down their close contacts, they have stayed at home and they have listened to advice."