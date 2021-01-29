Taoiseach: RTÉ northern editor Gorman ‘was essential part of NI peace process’

Taoiseach: RTÉ northern editor Gorman ‘was essential part of NI peace process’

RTE’s retiring northern editor was an essential part of the Northern Ireland peace process, the Taoiseach said (Bobbie Hanvey/RTE/PA).

Fri, 29 Jan, 2021 - 16:32
Michael McHugh, PA

RTÉ’s retiring northern editor was an essential part of the Northern Ireland peace process, the Taoiseach said.

Tommie Gorman’s versatility and wisdom shone through as he reported with humanity on the possibilities politics offered and the compromises required, Micheál Martin added.

Mr Gorman’s employer said he was the “beating heart” of RTÉ News after announcing the journalist from Sligo was stepping down this spring after 41 years with the broadcaster.

Mr Martin said: “Tommie Gorman is the quintessential professional who earned the trust of all who dealt with him.

“He understood better than most the possibilities that politics offered and the compromises required to make progress.

“He brought us the daily news of an unfolding peace process. He was an essential part of that process.”

Mr Gorman was RTÉ’s Europe editor before moving to Belfast in 2001.

He interviewed Roy Keane after the footballer’s row with manager Mick McCarthy in the Republic of Ireland team’s Japan 2002 World Cup training camp on the island of Saipan.

