Cara O'Sullivan faced dementia with serenity, dignity and courage, mourners are told

Acclaimed soprano Cara O’Sullivan was hailed as a “treasure and a colossus”, whose talent brought joy to millions of people around the world.

Tributes were also paid at her funeral Mass to how she faced her final illness with dignity and courage – traits associated with her beloved Munster rugby.

In an emotional tribute from the altar, her daughter, Christine, said: “Mum, it’s been an absolutely amazing adventure with you and thank you for being such a kind person. You packed an awful lot into your 58 years."

And invoking the Munster anthem which became synonymous with her mother, she said: “Until that final bell, stand up and fight like hell.”

One of the finest voices of her generation, Ms O’Sullivan was diagnosed with an aggressive form of early-onset dementia in 2018. She died at Marymount Hospice in Cork on Tuesday. She was just 58.

Attendance at her funeral Mass, which was celebrated at the Church of the Immaculate Conception at The Lough by Canon Jim O’Donovan, the parish priest of Ballinlough, was limited to just 10 people, in line with public health guidelines.

Mourners were led by Christine and Ms O’Sullivan’s siblings, Aoife, Nuala and Jim.

Among the symbols on display on the altar were a framed portrait of her atop her coffin, the plaque presented to her by former lord mayor Cllr Mick Finn, when he named her the inaugural winner of Cork City Cultural Award in 2019, a photograph of her “in full flow” in the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff before the 2006 Heineken Cup Final, which saw Munster clinch their first European title, two of her CDs, a photograph of her with her dogs, and the medal she was awarded for achieving the best taught masters degree at Cork School of Music.

Christine thanked all those who sent messages of sympathy and support and said the family had been uplifted by the kindness.

She said her mother grew up in a musical household, where both of her parents were choristers, and said: “Mum’s family were her greatest supporters.

“Mum began her vocal training in the Cork School of Music and she was privileged to have travelled the world performing but she was always drawn home to Cork and loved being part of making music in her home city.

“Over the years she was part of some amazing productions with her musical family in Cork.

Mum was a very proud Corkonian but there was always part of her in beautiful Ardmore where we spent over 20 happy summers. We made some great memories and the very best of friends.”

She said two of her mother’s proudest achievements were her completion of a masters in arts and music – she achieved first-class honours and was placed first in her class – and that half-time performance of 'Stand Up and Fight' at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff in 2006.

She thanked all those who helped organise or attended the benefit concerts following her mother's diagnosis.

“I will never be able to adequately express how grateful I am for the huge outpouring of support from her colleagues and friends and also people who came and attended the concerts,” she said.

Canon O’Donovan described Ms O’Sullivan as a colossus whose talent enriched the lives of so many, but he also praised her generosity of spirit.

He said she personified that Munster ethos of standing up and fighting as she faced her final illness.

“Stamina was needed to fight like hell, to battle with her dementia. She kept going with serenity, dignity, courage and acceptance,” he said.

Ms O'Sullivan was buried afterwards in St John’s Cemetery in Ballinrea, Carrigaline.