Parent of child with disabilities tells of his regression with schools closed

Eight-year-old Manus McNamara, who has severe autism and an intellectual disability, is becoming aggressive and violent due to the lack of routine, his mother says
Lorraine Tuck and her son Manus McNamara, eight, who has severe autism and an intellectual disability. 

Fri, 29 Jan, 2021 - 15:50
Aine Kenny

Parents of children with disabilities want the Government and unions to reach agreement on getting them back to school as soon as possible. 

Schools and classes for children with additional needs were due to resume on January 21, but the re-opening was halted after teaching, SNA and school staff unions failed to agree on the nature of the return to classes. 

Lorraine Tuck from Galway has four children, and her youngest son, Manus McNamara, has severe autism and an intellectual disability. 

Manus, eight, usually attends Rosedale School in Renmore in Galway. The parents' association of the school is campaigning for it to be reopened fully and has written letters to the Minister for Education. 

She says Manus has regressed because of the lack of routine and she is at breaking point trying to care for her son as well as her other children.

"His care is 24/7 and he also doesn't sleep a lot," she said. 

Previously Manus was walking but now he is reverting to shuffling on the ground. 

He was always a gentle and mild-tempered child, but he is starting to get more aggressive. Last night at bedtime, he was pulling my hair and hitting my head, to get me to wake up. Then he will go into the other kids' bedrooms and wake them up."

Ms Tuck said the entire family was being affected. "He can be quite obstructive and [has challenging behaviours]. He might be pulling at my other children while they are trying to do homeschooling." 

She said she felt like she was falling apart. "My joints and bones are aching. I don't know how much longer we can take."

Ms Tuck added that many families are relying on schools to provide respite as well as other therapies. "Manus' school has a nurse, SNAs and teachers. There's only about 60 pupils in total. They also have access to a multidisciplinary team, it is really holistic.

The Government is saying these children are the most vulnerable and these are essential services. So why aren't they running?" 

Ms Tuck said it was unfair that all teachers and SNAs had been labelled as "not wanting" to go to work, and the debate has become "nasty". 

"A solution needs to be reached ... they talk about regression, but do they know this means a child who was walking has stopped, a child who was mild-mannered is becoming more aggressive, and those who were talking have lost their words?" 

