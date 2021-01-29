Six Covid-19 cases confirmed at children’s hospital construction site 

Six construction workers at the National Children's Hospital (NCH) site have tested positive for Covid-19.

BAM Ireland said the cases came during a trial screening for Covid-19 of 336 personnel last week.

The six had no symptoms and were immediately sent home to begin their quarantining.

BAM confirmed the news as it announced the roll out mass-testing for staff at on the hospital site.

Despite the Level 5 restrictions, construction can continue at the NCH site as it is an essential project.

Following the trail, BAM is to introduce weekly Covid-19 testing for all workers at the NCH site.

A statement said that the move “will bolster the already strict mitigation protocols in place at the site and will see more than 1,000 workers tested every week in a partnership with Irish company HealthWatch Screening.

“It is expected to identify small numbers of positive cases prior to any symptoms appearing, further reducing the risk of transmission and giving even greater security and confidence to all stakeholders involved in the project.”

Theo Cullinane, BAM Ireland CEO, said: “This is a timely initiative to further ensure the health, safety and well-being of everyone involved in the construction of the project.

“Covid is a huge challenge for society and for our industry, particularly when we are working adjacent to one of the most important hospitals in the country.

“While we had already invested heavily in excellent safety technology and protocols, BAM and our subcontractor partners believe proactive testing is appropriate for the current wave of disease we are experiencing.”

The test will be conducted through saliva PCR testing which BAM says will delivedr results in 12 hours.

Anyone testing positive is personally called and then organises an official HSE Covid-19 test via their GP.