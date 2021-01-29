Number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in hospitals fall again

The latest figures show that there are 1,552 patients in hospital with Covid-19 today
On Thursday, the number of Covid-19 patients in ICUs was still in the 200s. File picture

Fri, 29 Jan, 2021 - 10:30
Steve Neville

Latest figures show that the number of people with Covid-19 in Irish hospitals has fallen again.

Yesterday, that figure stood at 1,620.

On Thursday, the number of Covid-19 patients in ICUs was still in the 200s.

Some 216 patients were in ICUs which is down on the peak of 221 earlier this month.

The figures come as 47 further deaths due to Covid and 1,466 cases were confirmed on Thursday.

Zero-Covid.

Earlier today, Dr Colm Henry has said that while everyone aspired to zero-Covid, the issue was could it be realistically sustained.

“We all aspire to zero Covid and what we're trying to do now is the suppression of the huge levels of infection that we're seeing in the community, we're still seeing an average over the last five days of 1,200 cases per day which is half what it was last week, but it's still far too high,” the HSE’s chief clinical officer told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

The question of Zero Covid was not so much the shared aspiration to get figures down to the lowest possible level - it's how that can be realistically sustained, he said.  

“We've learned to our cost that's extremely difficult.”  

Dr Henry pointed out that in early December Ireland had the best 14-day incidence rate in Europe, “within a short time we were the second worst, the virus doesn't give you credit for good behaviour or for good results, it doesn't have any memory.  

"Increased socialisation means we saw a catastrophic fall in our performance.” 

Zero Covid could not be realistically sustained, says health chief

