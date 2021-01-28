No sign of a lockdown-related baby boom while demand for home births increase

Maternity hospitals expect the increase in the number of births this year to be marginal.

It comes amid speculation of a baby boom following previous lockdowns.

The National Maternity Hospital saw just a 3% increase in the number of 12 week scans carried out in 2020 compared to 2019.

The Rotunda Hospital says it estimates that between June and November there will a 4.5% increase in births compared to the same period last year.

Self-employed Community Midwife Aine Hennessy says there is been a noticeable increase in the demand for home births.

In 2019, 254 women booked with the HSE home birth service and in 2020 there were 330 booked.

"I think initially for us it was the onset of Covid particularly with a lot of hospital restrictions.

"Women were quite nervous in case their partner wouldn't be permitted to go in during the birth.

"It brought to light the fact that there was other options for women including home birth."

The interest in home births is continuing to grow as Ms Hennessy said she has between 15 and 20 women booked already this year.

She said this is a "massive jump" on last year when she wouldn't have had even half that many women booking in.

However, Ms Hennessy said it has been difficult to meet the newfound demand for home births.

"Unfortunately, we only have 20 midwives nationally working in this service so there is the fact that we have to turn women away because midwives are fully booked."