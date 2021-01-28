Deputy First Minister has ‘grave concerns’ over Noah Donohoe investigation

Deputy First Minister has ‘grave concerns’ over Noah Donohoe investigation

Noah Donohoe was found dead in a storm drain after going missing last June (Family handout/PA)

Thu, 28 Jan, 2021 - 21:10
James Ward, PA

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill has raised “grave concerns” over the PSNI handling of the investigation into the death of Noah Donohoe.

The 14-year-old’s body was recovered from a storm drain close to the M2 motorway in June, six days after he went missing in Belfast.

On Thursday, Ms O’Neill met with PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne to discuss the matter.

Following the meeting, she tweeted: “This evening I met the Chief Constable & registered my grave concerns around the PSNI handling of the investigation into the death of Noah Donohoe.

“This investigation is a matter of public interest & no stone can be left unturned. I will continue to support Fiona & Donohoe family.”

Earlier this week, Ms O’Neill appealed for anyone with information about the case to come forward.

She said: “I have met with the Donohoe family, continue to engage with them and they have my full support in terms of getting truth and justice around what happened to Noah.

“I think any mummy in that position that Fiona (Noah’s mother) is sitting in today, not having answers about what happened to her wee boy, could not fail to be heartbroken.

“We will all do and should do everything we can to make sure that every piece of information is uncovered and that Fiona has the answers that she needs to have.”

Michelle O’Neill said she has ‘grave concerns’ over the investigation into Noah Donohoe’s death (Liam McBurney/PA)

The PSNI said last year they believed Noah entered the drain in the Northwood Road area of north Belfast.

He had cycled to the area from his home in south Belfast and, shortly before he went missing, was seen with no clothes on.

Prior to that, he was seen falling off his bike in Shore Road.

His disappearance prompted a major search operation, with hundreds of people from across Belfast involved.

The PSNI have been contacted for comment.

