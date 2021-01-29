Cork seafood company knew about French Covid rules before Government 

Adrian Walsh, who owns Ballycotton Seafood, was informed last week through unofficial channels that France would soon require a negative Covid-19 test for hauliers
Truck drivers queue for the now-mandatory Covid-19 negative test before being allowed entry to mainland France and Europe as workers put the finishing touches to the Truck Stop Covid-19 test centre at Circle K services on the M11 near Gorey, Co Wexford. Picture: Garry O'Neill

Fri, 29 Jan, 2021 - 08:57
Ryan O’Rourke

A Cork-based seafood company knew about impending regulations which would seek negative Covid tests from Irish truckers travelling to France a week before the Government did.

Adrian Walsh, who owns Ballycotton Seafood, told the Irish Examiner he was informed last week through unofficial channels that France would soon require a negative Covid-19 test for hauliers.

Meanwhile, a Wexford TD has criticised the Government's lack of preparation for the move, which she warned in early January was imminent.

Verona Murphy wrote to the Taoiseach on January 2 to ask what plans were in place for France imposing a Covid-19 test requirement on Irish hauliers.

In an email seen by the Irish Examiner, Ms Murphy told Micheál Martin she wanted to express concerns “on the very real potential of supply chain disruption if we do not immediately introduce antigen testing at our ports".

"The Taoiseach wrote back on January 8 to say that that wasn't required and that it wouldn't be happening. And here we are on January 27, and it's badly organised if organised at all,” said Ms Murphy, a former head of the Irish Road Haulage Association.

A Government spokesperson said the Government had been notified on Monday that French authorities would require the negative tests, while the Department of Transport said it was notified of the plans over the weekend. Picture: Garry O'Neill

A Government spokesperson said the Taoiseach had written back to Ms Murphy outlining the protocols then in place for passenger travel, which required a negative PCR test for travellers from Great Britain.

“Following that, French authorities on Monday issued a requirement for Irish hauliers to present a pre-arrival negative antigen test. In response, the State this week set up free testing facilities for affected workers to provide antigen tests before departure to France to minimise disruption,” the spokesman added.

A Government spokesperson said the Government had been notified on Monday that French authorities would require the negative tests, while the Department of Transport said it was notified of the plans over the weekend. 

However, it was not until Wednesday that the Department of Transport released a statement informing hauliers of the new requirements, which would come into effect from Thursday.

The short shelf life of cargo means many products face going off before they can make it to customers in mainland Europe due to the delays at ports caused by the new testing requirements.

Adrian Walsh of Ballycotton Seafood explained that about 45% to 50% of his exports go to France and Spain, making them heavily dependent on the ferry routes.

“If someone tests positive, I really don't know what situation we're going to be in. Obviously, they will have to go into quarantine, but what happens with the product that’s on the truck?,” Mr Walsh asked.

Fish have a very short shelf life. Around six days. So I don’t know what’s going to happen. If one of the drivers misses the boat, they would have to get the next boat, if it’s not already booked.” 

He explained they were already facing issues with delays at ports for ferries to France. 

“What we have seen over the last two weeks is the drivers are getting to the ports and they can’t get on the boats because the boats are either overbooked or delayed,” he said.

Mr Walsh said that as this latest update comes into reality, his company, and companies like his, are being left with unanswered questions.

“We're getting no answers at the moment. We don't know who's going to be responsible. No one is putting their hands up and saying we will, or won’t, cover the losses. So we really don’t know.” 

