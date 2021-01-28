Longford council vows to address accommodation needs of Syrian families

Longford County Council has said it has met the Syrian refugee families whose housing plight came to national attention earlier this week and will now address any issues.

Claims emerged that a pregnant woman had taken to sleeping in a car with the engine running so as to keep warm and that families living in accommodation in Granard under the Irish Refugee Resettlement Programme had raised concerns about their living conditions in two adjoining units in the town.

The claims were initially raised on social media by campaigner and former member of the Council of State, Ruairí McKiernan.

The Department of Children, which now has oversight of the programme, said it had been made aware of the issues.

In a statement, Longford County Council said it, along with Respond, which works as a service provider is to support the participation and integration of the families, had met with the families, as well as with the Lus na Gréine family resource centre.

"Recently, attention has focused on refugee families we work with in Co Longford and the concerns they have raised," the local authority said.

"Longford County Council, together with Respond and Lus na Gréine, met with the families involved to get a further understanding of their concerns and a plan was agreed, with the families, to address these.

"All parties are anxious to ensure that the families are safe, secure and happy in their homes and community.

"Longford County Council, Respond, and other supporting organisations will continue to collaborate and work closely to support and meet the needs of all local refugee families and ensure their smooth transition to life in Ireland and integration into their new communities."

Earlier, Mr McKiernan had tweeted that a meeting was due to take place and had expressed optimism that the issue first raised earlier this week would be addressed.