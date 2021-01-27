Wexford woman 'captured a spirit' with picture of New Ross church

Is there a spirit in the church? Picture: Karen Furlong

Wed, 27 Jan, 2021 - 22:20
Steve Neville

A Wexford woman thinks she “captured a spirit” after taking a picture of a New Ross church in the snow.

The image of St Mary’s Church was taken by Karen Furlong who lives opposite the church.

She said that after seeing snow on Saturday night, she decided to take a picture of the church in the elements when she captured the ghostly image.

Speaking to Clare FM's Morning Focus, Mr Furlong said that there was nobody on the street when she took the photos which she uploaded to social media.

Later, she looked at the picture again “and I said ‘oh my god there’s something in the picture’.

“I zoomed in…and it looked to me at the time like a monk.” 

Ms Furlong added: "I uploaded it on Twitter and I said I think I’m after capturing a ghost here.” 

She added that the suspected ghost wasn’t in any other image that she took of the church.

Ms Furlong said a few people wondered if it was shadows but she said that “the face is so clear”.

“There’s loads of possibilities, there is. But I can see what I can see and it’s up to absolutely everyone else what they come up with.

“And I’m not saying anything, but to me I believe I captured a spirit.” 

Ms Furlong said that there have been legends of dungeons under the church.

Another legend, according to Ms Furlong, is that there is “a little drummer boy” who sometimes “roams the graveyard”.

