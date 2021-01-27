Gardaí concerned for welfare of man missing from Roscommon

Gardaí are concerned for the welfare of a man missing from Roscommon and have appealed for help in locating him.

Sean Spellman, 54, has been missing from his home in Taughmaconnell since the afternoon of January 16.

Sean was last seen when he left the family home at 2.30pm on that day.

He was later seen on CCTV walking out of the town in the direction of Grace Road, Athlone, Co Westmeath at around 6pm.

Sean is described at being 5' 10" in height, with a slim build and he is bald.

When last seen Sean was wearing black rain jacket, black trousers, a grey, white and black stripped jumper, grey shoes with a beige sole.

Gardaí said that they and Sean’s family are concerned for his safety.

Anyone with any information on Sean’s whereabouts are asked to contact Roscommon Garda Station on 090 6638300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.