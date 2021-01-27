Taoiseach defends Government’s plan to drive down Covid-19 cases

The Taoiseach has defended the Government’s plan to reduce coronavirus cases after it introduced new restrictions on travel and extended the lockdown.

Micheál Martin said he will do “whatever it takes” to keep numbers down, telling the Dáil there will be “no half measures” to ensure a “prolonged suppression” of Covid-19.

The Government on Tuesday announced that Ireland’s third lockdown is to be extended until March 5, and also introduced tighter travel restrictions.

The new measures include mandatory quarantine at a designated facility for people who arrive in Ireland without a negative PCR test taken in the past 72 hours.

Travellers arriving without a negative test could also face a fine of €2,500 or a six-month prison sentence.

Visa-free short-term travel from South Africa and South America is suspended until at least March 5.

All passengers entering the country will be subject to mandatory quarantine, a change from the policy of voluntary self-isolation.

Mr Martin said: “I want to make a very clear that there will be no half measures from me as Taoiseach, or from Government, in ensuring a prolonged suppression of this virus.

“We will do whatever it takes to keep the numbers down once we get the numbers down, and we are achieving that.”

He told the Dáil that Ireland cannot allow daily cases to return to the levels of recent weeks.

“What we have now which we didn’t have last year is the vaccination. The evidence base for the vaccines is they prevent mortality and they prevent illness,” he added.

“I think that will give us choices towards mid-year when we will have significant numbers vaccinated.

“It will be a prolonged suppression of the virus. But the key measure is human behaviour, human behaviour is what stops the spread of the virus.”

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald accused the Government of introducing half measures, and criticised the Government’s quarantine plans, saying all arrivals on the island should be forced to isolate for 14 days.

“What we got is a Government that is clearly at sixes and sevens, with no idea of how to proceed beyond March 5,” the Dublin Central TD said.

“A Government that yet again has failed to prepare, failed to consult and failed to plan. So instead of a real plan, you have presented half measures that simply don’t go far enough.

“At your press conference, contradiction and confusion between ministers was rife and clarity and certainty was in very scarce supply.

“This absence of urgency, of leadership and plain common sense, quite frankly, has caused huge alarm for many people.

“The biggest mess from your announcement yesterday is undoubtedly your proposal on international travel, because what you announced not only goes against public health advice, it goes against common sense.

“It’s not a system of mandatory quarantine. It is in fact one of voluntary self-isolation and you propose to send people back to homes and other accommodation with other people – people who may be going out to work, people who will go into our shops and stores and therefore risk the spreading of this virus.

“That to me is absolutely crazy.”

Mary Lou McDonald (Brian Lawless/PA)

Wednesday brought another 54 deaths related to Covid-19 in Ireland.

There were a further 1,335 confirmed cases, according to figures from the Department of Health.

It brings the total number of Covid-related deaths in the country to 3,120.

The number of people in intensive care units has increased by one to 217.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said: “The current 14-day incidence remains more than double the peak incidence experienced during previous Level 5 measures in October, therefore now is not the time to drop your guard and start to interact with people outside your household.

“The risk of transmission in the community remains very high.

“We must continue to work towards reducing incidence of disease and preventing further hospitalisations and deaths.”