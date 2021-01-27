54 deaths and 1,335 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Ireland

There have been a further 54 deaths related to Covid-19 reported by the Department of Health.

There have also been a further 1,335 confirmed cases of the virus.

The National Public Health Emergency Team said that 50 of today’s reported deaths occurred in January.

The median age of those who died is 85 years and the age range is 55-96 years.

Some 437 of today's cases are in Dublin, with 114 in Cork and 78 in Galway. 71 of the cases are in Meath, with 61 in Louth and the remaining 574 cases are spread across all other counties.

Of today's cases:

618 are men / 711 are women

54% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 43 years old

The death toll from the virus now stands at 3,120, while there has been a total of 191,182 confirmed cases.

The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) has warned that the 14-day incidence rate "remains more than double the peak incidence experienced during previous Level 5 measures in October".

Dr Tony Holohan said that now "is not the time to drop your guard and start to interact with people outside your household".

The current 14-day incidence rate for the country is 674.2.

The county with the highest incidence rate is Monaghan (1399.3), followed by Louth (1044.3) and Carlow (913.4).

Dr Holohan added: "The risk of transmission in the community remains very high. We must continue to work towards reducing incidence of disease and preventing further hospitalisations and deaths."

Earlier today, the European Union demanded access to AstraZeneca vaccines manufactured in UK plants as the bloc’s row with the pharmaceutical giant over a shortage of doses intensified.

European health commissioner Stella Kyriakides told the firm on Wednesday it is contractually obliged to send jabs produced in Oxford and Keele to EU member states.

AstraZeneca chief executive Pascal Soriot argued supply chain “teething issues” were fixed in the UK ahead of the bloc because Britain signed a contract three months earlier.

But Ms Kyriakides said: “We reject the logic of first come first served. That may work at the neighbourhood butchers but not in contracts.”