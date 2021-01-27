INTO 'regularly advised members' not to undertake 'any other form of paid work'

A teachers’ union has reminded members not to take on any other form of paid work while schools are closed.

The Irish National Teachers' Organisation (INTO), issued a statement today telling members that they are on the Department of Education payroll.

Newstalk reported that it “found that some primary school teachers have placed ads on an online forum saying they are available for one-on-one tuition”.

The union has issued a statement to advise members against taking on other paid work.

An INTO spokesperson said: “INTO has regularly advised members that they should not undertake any other form of paid work during the ongoing closure, as they remain on the Department of Education payroll and are employees of their school.

“In this capacity, they are required to provide reasonable and appropriate support to the school and to pupils in support of their learning. Undertaking additional work may constitute a breach of their employment contract.

“INTO expects all members to abide by the public health restrictions in place at all times which protect both pupils and teachers alike.”

Meanwhile, the Taoiseach said that the Education Minister is to come forward with “options” for Leaving Certificate student.

Pressure is mounting on Minister for Education Norma Foley to make a decision on whether to press ahead with the year’s Leaving Cert in its usual format.

While the minister previously said she was “determined” the traditional Leaving Cert would go ahead, questions remain whether this can be done as students continue remote learning into next month.

Last year’s exams were replaced with predicated grades.

Micheál Martin said that sixth-year students have suffered again with the ongoing schools closures.

- additional reporting from PA