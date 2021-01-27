Abuse survivors 'feel betrayed' by Fianna Fáil over redress scheme, says Willie O'Dea

Abuse survivors feel betrayed by Fianna Fáil due to a lack of action in Government on progressing a redress scheme for victims of abuse in schools across the country prior to 1992.

That’s according to Willie O’Dea, a longstanding Fianna Fáíl TD for Limerick. In 2018, the party passed a Dáil motion, tabled by Mr O’Dea, with cross-party support, seeking access to redress for survivors who had secured convictions against their abusers.

However despite this, and despite a separate, independent assessment of the redress scheme that subsequently led to a State apology, it remains closed to applicants pending an ongoing review.

This lack of action is causing great upset to survivors, according to Mr O’Dea. “They do feel betrayed,” he said.

“I have to say that openly and on the record. They feel betrayed by Fianna Fáil.”

After the motion passed in 2018, survivors believed “something would be done for them immediately" particularly those who had secured a conviction against their abuser, he added.

Now we have our hands on the reigns of Government, they are bitterly disappointed. They feel betrayed to be quite honest.”

Included in this are former students of Creagh Lane National School in Limerick city. Despite securing a conviction against their abuser more than 11 years ago, the men are still blocked from accessing the redress scheme.

Read More Michael Clifford: Hurt caused by Mother and Baby Homes report must be addressed

In a statement, the group called on Taoiseach Micheál Martin to act on the “promises” he made while still in opposition, and to “do the right thing” for victims.

Speaking in the Dáil in 2018 while in opposition, Mr Martin said survivors "continue to experience enormous trauma, pain and hurt by the lack of acknowledgement and the lack of any decent response from the Government to their plight."

Education Minister Norma Foley speaks to abuse survivors of Creagh Lane National School in Limerick, during a protest last September over the State's ongoing failure to grant them the redress they are due. Picture: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

In response to a recent parliamentary question, Education Minister Norma Foley confirmed that a review of the redress scheme for victims of abuse in day schools will be completed in 2021.

Mr O'Dea said he could not get any further updates or details on this review's progress. There is "no reason" why those who do not have a conviction secured cannot be paid, he added.

These are people with indisputable proof. Some of these people, unfortunately, have died. Many of them are quite elderly.”

He called on the Taoiseach and on Norma Foley to address the matter with more urgency. "This sort of thing only makes people more cynical about politics and about politicians.”

“I know a lot of young people who are extremely cynical about politics. It doesn’t help that people in opposition can stand up and say something and then walk away from it in Government, using the same excuses that the previous government used, which we had rubbished in the Dáil.”