Number of patients hospitalised with Covid-19 decreases

The number of patients currently in hospital with Covid-19 has decreased, according to the latest figures from the HSE.

At present, 1,689 patients with coronavirus are in Irish hospitals. This is a decrease of 134 compared to Tuesday’s total.

Some 215 patients are currently being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), while 119 patients are being cared for in St Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin — the highest hospital total in the country.

There are 118 patients with the virus are in University Hospital Waterford and 115 more patients are being treated in University Hospital, Limerick.

There are 26 free ICU beds across the country, but 12 hospitals are reporting that they have no free ICU bed.

At Tuesday’s public health briefing, officials confirmed that 90 more people with Covid-19 had died, bringing Ireland’s overall death toll to 3,066.

928 further cases were also confirmed — the first daily total below 1,000 reported since December 24.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan, said that more cases have been reported in Ireland this month than the total number of cases reported in 2020.

Dr Holohan said the recent downturn in virus incidence had been achieved "through the determination of people across the country to stay at home, to work from home and to avoid meeting and socialising with others".

"It is imperative that everyone continues to strictly adhere to the public health advice to protect ourselves and our loved ones from this highly-infectious disease," he said.

Six additional cases linked to the South African variant have been identified through an enhanced public health surveillance programme.

All cases are being followed up by public health teams in line with the latest ECDC guidance published on January 21.