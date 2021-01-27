Number of patients hospitalised with Covid-19 decreases

At present, 1,689 patients with coronavirus are in Irish hospitals, a drop of 134 compared to Tuesday's total
Number of patients hospitalised with Covid-19 decreases

215 patients are currently being treated in intensive care units (ICUs). File Picture: PA

Wed, 27 Jan, 2021 - 08:55
Steven Heaney

The number of patients currently in hospital with Covid-19 has decreased, according to the latest figures from the HSE.

At present, 1,689 patients with coronavirus are in Irish hospitals. This is a decrease of 134 compared to Tuesday’s total.

Some 215 patients are currently being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), while 119 patients are being cared for in St Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin — the highest hospital total in the country.

There are 118 patients with the virus are in University Hospital Waterford and 115 more patients are being treated in University Hospital, Limerick.

There are 26 free ICU beds across the country, but 12 hospitals are reporting that they have no free ICU bed.

Read More

Q&A: What does the latest Covid announcement mean for me?

At Tuesday’s public health briefing, officials confirmed that 90 more people with Covid-19 had died, bringing Ireland’s overall death toll to 3,066.

928 further cases were also confirmed — the first daily total below 1,000 reported since December 24.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan, said that more cases have been reported in Ireland this month than the total number of cases reported in 2020.

Dr Holohan said the recent downturn in virus incidence had been achieved "through the determination of people across the country to stay at home, to work from home and to avoid meeting and socialising with others".

"It is imperative that everyone continues to strictly adhere to the public health advice to protect ourselves and our loved ones from this highly-infectious disease," he said.

Six additional cases linked to the South African variant have been identified through an enhanced public health surveillance programme.

All cases are being followed up by public health teams in line with the latest ECDC guidance published on January 21.

Read More

No guarantee Covid lockdown will end on March 5, Taoiseach warns

More in this section

GRA: Gardaí must be vaccinated to police quarantine measures GRA: Gardaí must be vaccinated to police quarantine measures
Coronavirus - Fri Oct 23, 2020 NI approach to pandemic should be less inward-looking, virologist says
Pope Francis visit to Ireland Archbishop Eamon Martin asks for forgiveness of survivors of mother and baby homes
#covid-19healthcoronavirushsehospitals
Minister Michael McGrath

Adopting a zero Covid strategy 'not realistic or achievable', Minister says

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices