Vials of Covid-19 vaccine unable to be used after being incorrectly stored

The HSE has said it is very conscious that this news is upsetting for families, residents and staff members.
Embargoed to 1630 Saturday January 2, 2021 A vial of doses of the Oxford University/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine is checked, as the first batch arrives at the Princess Royal Hospital in Haywards Heath, West Sussex.

Tue, 26 Jan, 2021 - 19:00
Michelle McGlynn

The HSE has apologised after a number of vials of the Covid-19 vaccine had to be disposed of after they were incorrectly stored.

The 22 vials were delivered to a nursing home in its Midlands Louth Meath Community Healthcare group.

The vials were incorrectly stored and the cold chain was not in place meaning the doses could not be used.

"It is disappointing for all concerned, residents and staff. We are sorry that this incident has taken place," the HSE said in a statement this evening.

The 49 residents and staff at the nursing home were successfully vaccinated.

A range of supports are being offered to all concerned and the breach has been reported.

The HSE said all necessary processes will be followed and the Community Healthcare Organisation will now work with national colleagues to undertake the remaining vaccinations at the LTRC facility as soon as possible.

Covid-19 death toll surpasses 3,000 as 90 deaths confirmed

