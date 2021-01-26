Department 'aware' of severe housing issues facing Syrian refugees

The Department of Children has said it is "aware" of housing issues affecting Syrian refugees in Co Longford after claims that a pregnant woman had to sleep in her car with the engine running to keep warm.

The claim was made by campaigner and former member of the Council of State, Ruairí McKiernan, referring to families settled here as part of the Irish Refugee Resettlement Programme.

It's understood two families living in two units in Granard in Co Longford have been impacted by issues with the properties.

The Irish Refugee Resettlement Programme (IRRP) is EU-funded and oversight of it moved last year from the Department of Justice to the Department of Children.

In a statement, the Department said once resettled here refugees are supported by Resettlement Officers and Intercultural Workers employed by Local Authorities "who are responsible for housing provision and resettlement supports", and "this is overseen by an InterAgency Working Group.

"IRPP is aware of issues in Longford and is in ongoing contact with the Local Authority," it said.

Poor living conditions

A woman who lives in the locality and who described herself as a friend to the two families said something needed to be done about their living conditions.

"These two families arrived just before Christmas last year," she said.

The journey getting here was not easy, they lost everything. They are very traumatised and sad.

She said last year an error in their electricity meter meant they were paying the day rate of electricity at night time.

"Their bills were hundreds of euros. How were they going to pay this? There was no leeway. They have been paying off that ever since."

This lady has also visited the accommodation and said it is very cold.

There had been damp in the place, there was water running down the walls.

"They have a heater that is run on kerosene to keep warm, because they can't afford their [central heating]... this particular family is staying in one room as it's just too cold."

It's understood the family who live next door, including the pregnant woman, have had similar problems with damp and coldness.

A spokesperson for Longford County Council said: "Longford County Council is aware of one family that has raised issues regarding their accommodation provided to them under the Refugee Resettlement Programme and has responded," the spokesperson said.

"As you can appreciate, individuals under this programme can require additional supports and interventions. Longford County Council works closely with a range of organisations and agencies to ensure a smooth transition to life in Ireland and that their needs are met.”

Respond, an Approved Housing Body and service provider, said it had no role in providing or managing housing.

In a statement, it said: "We provide support around things such as learning English, translator service and community integration programmes. Respond are not responsible for providing housing or managing housing as part of this work."