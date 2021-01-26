Teenage sisters missing from Tralee believed to be in Dublin

The two are believed to be with one another and in the Dublin area.
Teenage sisters missing from Tralee believed to be in Dublin

Elise and Aaliah Mulumba are believed to be with one another and in the Dublin area.

Tue, 26 Jan, 2021 - 15:34
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of two missing teenage girls.

Elise Mulumba, 17, and Aaliah Mulumba, 15, are missing from the Tralee area since Monday, January 25.

Elise is described as being 5'2", of slim build with black hair and brown eyes.

Aaliah is described as being 5'2", of slim build with brown hair and brown eyes.

The two are believed to be with one another and in the Dublin area.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Tralee on 66 7102300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Read More

Q&A: What is going on with the new Covid-19 travel restrictions?

More in this section

Coronavirus - Thu Jan 14, 2021 NI Mother and baby homes report ‘reveals legacy of lifetime of trauma’
CC GARDA CHECKPOINT Taoiseach to announce Level 5 lockdown until March 5 and strict new travel rules
Coronavirus - Tue Jan 12, 2021 16 further deaths, 550 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Northern Ireland
Mother and baby homes report

Light shed on Northern Ireland’s mother and baby homes

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices