Teenage sisters missing from Tralee believed to be in Dublin

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of two missing teenage girls.

Elise Mulumba, 17, and Aaliah Mulumba, 15, are missing from the Tralee area since Monday, January 25.

Elise is described as being 5'2", of slim build with black hair and brown eyes.

Aaliah is described as being 5'2", of slim build with brown hair and brown eyes.

The two are believed to be with one another and in the Dublin area.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Tralee on 66 7102300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.