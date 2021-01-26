Brain surgery survivor embarks on 99km charity walk with rescue dog

Rescue dog Freya has stood right by Róisín throughout her recovery and seems to know when she’s in pain or about to have a seizure and would alert other family members if Róisín fell or collapsed. Photo: Fran Veale 

Tue, 26 Jan, 2021 - 15:30
Caitlín Griffin

A woman who is recovering from brain surgery is taking part in a 99km walking challenge along with her rescue dog to raise money for dogs in need.

Róisín Tracey has been inspired by her rescue dog Freya to take part in a charity walk for Dogs Trust Ireland.

The 24-year-old who was left bed-bound due to a rare brain disease 18 months ago, says her rescue dog Freya has done more for her than the other way around.

Freya has stood right by Róisín throughout her recovery and seems to know when she’s in pain or about to have a seizure and would alert other family members if she fell or collapsed.

Róisín’s family adopted Freya, who had been abandoned on the M50 as a puppy in 2018.

Roísín says taking apart in Dogs Trust charity walk is extremely important to her: “When I saw the ‘99k for Canines’ challenge on my Facebook feed, I thought of how much Freya has helped me and how much I want to be able to help other dogs in need, just like she was, so we signed up immediately.

“Freya is my inspiration for getting out to walk and the challenge suits me because there will be days, I can walk further than others and days where I can’t walk at all.” 

The challenge which begins in February encourages people to walk 99km over the month of February to raise money for vulnerable dogs.

Dogs Trust has been working in Ireland since 2005 and its mission is to bring an end to the destruction of stray and abandoned dogs through a national responsible dog ownership campaign, including an education programme. Currently, they have 149 dogs in their care.

Ciara Byrne, Head of Communications at Dogs Trust Ireland said: “We were blown away when we heard Róisín’s story. The fact she’s taking part in our ‘99k for Canines’ challenge after everything she’s been through is such an inspiration to us and to everybody else taking part and we wish her and Freya the very best of luck.

“It’s such a wonderful way for Róisín to give back. She’s helping other rescue dogs, just like Freya, by fundraising for Dogs Trust via this challenge.”

