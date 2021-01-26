16 further deaths, 550 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Northern Ireland

Eleven of the deaths took place in the past 24 hours, while the other five fatalities were recorded outside the latest reporting period.
The NI Covid-19 death toll now stands at 1,763. File Picture: PA

Tue, 26 Jan, 2021 - 14:28
Steven Heaney

Sixteen more people with Covid-19 have died in Northern Ireland, health officials there have confirmed. 

The NI Covid-19 death toll now stands at 1,763.

550 new cases of the virus have also been reported to the NI Department of Health.

In the last week alone, 4,583 people have tested positive for Coronavirus in the North.

There are currently 819 patients in Northern Irish hospitals with Covid-19 - 68 of whom are in intensive care units (ICUs).

48 patients are using ventilators.

Hospitals in Northern Ireland are now operating at 95 percent occupancy, with 31 ICU beds available.

Opposition TDs say restrictions on travel will not go far enough to combat Covid-19

